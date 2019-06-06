Volkswagen supercharges EV network plans

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) plans to build 36K EV charging points in Europe by 2025 as part of a €250M investment in network infrastructure.

The charging network will include VW sites and dealerships. Some fast charging infrastructure will be built in urban areas and along the Autobahn. The German automaker also plans to offer technology for private home installations, where it sees about 70% of all charging taking place.

"Charging infrastructure will increasingly become the crucial factor for the rapid breakthrough of e-mobility in Germany. Charging an electric car must become just as easy and normal as charging a smart phone. This is why we need significantly more charging stations in public spaces and simple rules for the installation of private Wallboxes," notes Volkswagen E-Mobility exec Thomas Ulbrich.

Meanwhile, Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk has promised 100% Supercharger coverage in Europe sometimes this year.