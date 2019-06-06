T.J. O’Connor named YRC Worldwide COO

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) has promoted T.J. O’Connor to Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately and will also continue to serve as President of YRC Freight.

“T.J. has a strong track record of delivering operational results throughout his career at Roadway Express, Reddaway and YRC Freight,” said Hawkins. “With our network optimization initiative, combined with the recently ratified five-year labor agreement that offers new operational flexibilities, this is the time to bring T.J. into the role of COO. His new position will help us drive performance objectives through enterprise-wide process improvement and accountability initiatives at all of our coast-to-coast terminal locations.”