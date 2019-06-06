Casella Waste Systems acquires three solid waste businesses

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) has acquired the assets of D & E Rubbish Removal, Inc., the assets of Bin Dump’n Trash, and the stock of TAM, Inc. and its wholly owned and related subsidiaries.

The Company expects to generate ~$11.5M of annualized revenues from these acquisitions.

“We continue to make great progress with our acquisition efforts in 2019, and with these acquisitions we have acquired roughly $18.5M of annualized revenues year-to-date,” said John W. Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. “Our acquisition pipeline remains robust with over $30M of annual revenues under letter of intent that we expect to close by the end of the third quarter, and we continue to be focused on efforts to drive cash flow growth across our footprint through disciplined strategic growth.”