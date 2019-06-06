Williams gas pipeline permits denied by New Jersey regulator

New Jersey's Department of Environmental Protection late yesterday rejected key permits for Williams Cos.' (NYSE:WMB) planned Northeast Supply Enhancement natural gas pipeline from Pennsylvania to New York.

The regulator said WMB had not demonstrated a compelling public need for a compressor station that would be used as part of the pipeline and had not proved an "extraordinary hardship" exists that would justify building the project as proposed.

But the DEP also allowed WMB to adjust its plans for the nearly $1B project and re-apply.

Last month, New York regulators last month also determined the project did not meet their standards but the decision also allowed WMB to reapply.