'Possibility' of rate cuts discussed by ECB Governing Council

The European Central Bank President Mario Draghi says there's no bias to hiking rates vs. cutting them, during his press conference following the Governing Council monetary policy decision to keep key ECB rates unchanged.

"If contingencies materialize, we stand ready to act," he said.

He said today's decisions were unanimous.

"Several members of the Governing Council raised the possibility of rate cuts, others the possibility of restarting the APP (asset purchase program) or the extension of forward guidance," he said.

The euro, up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar, pares its earlier 0.6% gain.

