Calavo rides strong avocado demand to record quarter

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) is tracking higher after posting a 16% jump in net income in Q2 off a 8.3% gain in revenue.

"Avocado unit volume and gross profit increased significantly year over year—indicative of consumer demand that continues to track strongly," notes CEO Lee Cole.

"With our breadth and depth of sourcing, sales and production capabilities, coupled with our financial resources and human capital, we are well positioned to capitalize on industry expansion that shows no signs of abating," he adds.

Calavo expects a gross profit increase of ~50% for the full year in the fresh segment. Tariffs were given scant attention in Calavo's release.

Calavo is up 2.02% premarket to extend on this year's +25% rally.

