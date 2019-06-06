Hubbell promotes Gerben Bakker as President and COO

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) has promoted Gerben Bakker to the role of President and Chief Operating Officer.

The company also appointed Bill Sperry as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Mr. Sperry joined Hubbell in 2008 as Vice President of Corporate Strategy & Development.

Katherine Lane has been appointed to the position of Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

Ms. Lane has been with Hubbell since 2010 and has served on the legal teams of multiple business groups within the Company.