Axovant up 8% premarket on Parkinson's gene therapy data

Thinly traded micro cap Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) is up 8% premarket on modestly higher volume in reaction to encouraging six-month follow-up data from the first dose cohort in a Phase 2 clinical trial, SUNRISE-PD, evaluating gene therapy AXO-Lenti-PD in Parkinson's disease (PD) patients.

At month 6, patients experienced an average improvement of 29% from baseline in a PD symptom scale called UPDRS III. The average equivalent daily dose of levodopa, the most widely used medicine to treat PD, decreased 21% from baseline while the ability to perform daily functional activities improved by an average of 18% (Rush Dyskinesia Rating Scale). ON time without dyskinesia improved 2.7 hours from baseline.

On the safety front, AXO-Lenti-PD was generally well-tolerated with no serious treatment-emergent adverse events reported.

Initial three-month data on the first patient in the second cohort should be available in Q4.

Data from the first child with a rare inherited lysosomal storage disorder called GM1 gangliosidosis dosed with gene therapy AXO-AAV-GM2 should be available in H2.