CBS, Tegna renew affiliations in 11 markets

CBS and Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) have renewed station affiliation deals in 11 markets with a new deal.

The multi-year agreement addresses affiliation in two top-10 markets (Houston and Washington, D.C.) and overall covers 10% of the U.S. audience, nearly 11M households.

Other markets include Columbia, S.C.; Greensboro, N.C.; Little Rock, Ark.; Macon, Ga.; New Orleans; San Antonio; Spokane, Wash.; Tampa, Fla.; and Tyler, Texas.

The affiliates will also be available on a local basis to subscribers to the CBS All Access video streaming platform.