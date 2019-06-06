Renewable Energy offloads REG Life Sciences business
Jun. 06, 2019 9:35 AM ETRenewable Energy Group, Inc. (REGI)REGIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:REGI) says it sold its REG Life Sciences division to Genomatica, a developer of bio-based process technologies that enable a better way to produce widely used chemicals; terms are not disclosed.
- REGI acquired the Life Sciences business in 2014 as has since established strategic partnerships with Exxon Mobil and Clariant but says the sale will help it focus on core strategies to grow its fuel business.
- Genomatica says the deal will "create more technology solutions to help brands and their suppliers meet increasing consumer demand for sustainable products by incorporating renewable or bio-based chemicals into their product offerings."