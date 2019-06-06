BAML warns on denim risk

Bank of America Merrill Lynch weighs in on the negative side on newly-trading Kontoor Brands (KTB -3.4% ).

"We expect multiple contraction as growth misses plan due to a tough retail environment and underinvestment in the Lee and Wrangler brands," warns the firm as it initiates at Underperform.

BAML applies a discounted 2020 EV/EBITDA multiple of 6X to Kontoor to derive a price objective of $24. "We think a discount is warranted given our outlook for below peer growth and because we think the company is over-earning in the near-term," writes analyst Heather Balsky.

Shares of Levi Strauss (LEVI) are also on watch, with BAML's comments on denim tariff risk potentially creating a ripple.