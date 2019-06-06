Fed's Kaplan watches credit spreads, rather than stock market

Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan is watching credit spreads rather than the stock market, according to remarks he made at a conference in Boston today.

From that view, credit spreads aren't showing signs of stress, says Bloomberg's Lisa Abramowicz.

As an example junk-bond spreads, as measured by the Bloomberg Barclays US Corporate High Yield Index OAS, at 4.24, are well below 2019 high of 5.37, she points out.

ETFs: HYG, JNK, DHY, HIX, EAD, PHT, HYT, HYLD, JQC, ACP, ANGL, CIK