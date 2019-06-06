Eros -31.5% as Care slashes credit ratings

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) has slid 31.5% out of the open at NYSE following a 10-notch cut to the credit rating of unit Eros International Media at Care Ratings.

The agency lowered the ERos subsidiary's long-term bank facilities rating to D from BBB- alongside delays in debt servicing, noting that a slowdown in collection from debtors leads to cash flow issues.

It also cut long-term cash credit bank facilities to D from BBB-, and cut short-term bank facilities to D from A3.

In response, Eros says "Eros International PLC and all of its subsidiaries have met and continue to meet all debt service commitments. The company retains the full faith and confidence of our lenders."

The company adds that it will release fiscal year-end 2019 results on July 15 at 8:30 a.m. ET.