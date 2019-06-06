SOL Global Investments acquires securities of Frankly Inc.

SOL Global Investments (OTCPK:SOLCF) acquired 16.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Frankly on a non-diluted basis and 22.5% of Frankly Inc. (OTC:FLKKF) on a partially diluted basis.

SOL Global acquired an initial aggregate position of 4.7M common shares and the 2,349,500 common share purchase warrants between May 10, 2019 and May 22, 2019 pursuant to a private placement offering of Frankly units at a price of $0.35 per unit for an aggregate purchase price of $1.65M.

SOL Global acquired an additional aggregate of 131,500 common shares of Frankly through a series of trades on the open market between May 22, 2019 to May 29, 2019 at prices ranging from $1.55 to $3.63 per common share for an aggregate purchase price of $351,885.