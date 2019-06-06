Wall Street inches higher at the open; Treasurys little changed

Stocks eke out early gains, though caution could be setting in after two strong sessions on expectations the Fed will cut rates to help mitigate slowing economic growth; S&P and Dow both +0.1% , Nasdaq flat.

The European Central Bank left its key interest rates unchanged as expected, and it expects rates to remain at current levels at least through H1 2020.

European markets are mixed, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.5% , France's CAC flat and Germany's DAX -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished flat and China's Shanghai Composite closed -1.2% .

In the U.S., most of the S&P 500 sectors are off to a flattish start, but energy ( +1.3% ) outperforms after it was the lone sector to finish lower yesterday, and information technology (+0.3%) also shows relative strength.

U.S. Treasury prices are little changed, with the two-year yield up a basis point to 1.85% and the 10-year yield down a basis point to 2.11%; U.S. Dollar Index -0.3% to 96.99.