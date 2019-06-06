JPMorgan scraps Finn app service - WSJ

JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.5% ) is calling it quits on new digital-banking app, Finn, that it hoped would attract younger customers.

The U.S.'s largest bank started notifying clients that it's shutting the no-fee banking brand and transferring their funds to new Chase checking and savings accounts, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Finn, which was rolled out nationally about a year ago, offered customers a digital app loaded with features as well as some branch access.

The bank eventually decided that Chase was best suited to provide the combination of services to its customers, some people familiar with the matter told WSJ.

One of Finn's perks that will disappear is access to a network of partner ATM's outside of Chase's branch network.