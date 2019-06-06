Mitcham Industries -2.7% post Q1 results

Mitcham Industries (MIND -2.7% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 29.6% Y/Y to $9.86M, the improvement was driven primarily by further growth within the Marine Technology Products segment.

Marine technology products segment rose 61% Y/Y to $6M of which; Seamap sales was +147% Y/Y to $4.3M; Klein sales +3% Y/Y to $1.6M and 0.1M of SAP.

Equipment Leasing segment was flat Y/Y to $3.9M of which; Lease pool equipment sales were $0.42M down 65% Y/Y and other equipment sales were also -26.3% Y/Y to $0.14M.

Gross margin increased 2,026 bps to 37.4%.

Adj. EBITDA was $0.06M compared to a loss of ~$1.56M in the same period last year.

Capital structure remains strong, with no funded debt on our balance sheet and ample liquidity, including cash and equivalents of $8.1M.

Backlog of firm orders grew to $11M, an increase of approximately 26% Y/Y.

Additionally, received ~$5.1M in bookings subsequent to April 30, included in this recent activity are orders for our new MA-X sonar technology which was unveiled at the Ocean Business conference in April of this year.

