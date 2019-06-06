Scotts Miracle-Gro lifts full-year outlook for earnings, sales

Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG +0.3% ) edges higher after raising guidance for FY 2019 earnings and sales, citing stronger than expected results in its U.S. Consumer and Hawthorne segments.

SMG now sees full-year EPS of $4.20-$4.40, compared with previous guidance of $4.10-$4.30, and company-wide sales improving 13%-14% Y/Y, higher than earlier guidance.

SMG expects U.S. Consumer sales to rise 3%-4% Y/Y, compared to previous guidance of 1%-2% growth, and Hawthorne segment sales surging 75%-80%, with comparative sales growth of 12%-15%.

But SMG expects gross margin rate to come in flat to down 50 bps for the full year due to higher than expected lower margin mulch sales and increased promotional spending in the Hawthorne segment.