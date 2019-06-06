Hovnanian -2.2% as Q2 bottom line disappoints

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) slumps 2.2% after fiscal Q2 loss per share of $2.56 came in worse than the $1.77 per share loss expected.

Compares with a loss of $1.65 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue for the quarter ended April 30, 2019 of $440.7M fell from $502.5M in the year-ago quarter and compares with the average analyst estimate of $441.0M.

Q2 consolidated deliveries of 1,085 homes fell 11% Y/Y.

And contract cancellation rate increased in the quarter to 19% from 17% in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 number of consolidated contracts rose 10% to 1,546 homes from 1,404 a year ago. During May 2019, the number of consolidated contracts increased 20% to 536 homes.

Homebuilding gross margin, after cost of sales interest expense and land charges, was 13.3% vs. 13.8% a year ago.

Year outlook: Sees H2 outperforming H1, resulting in profit for the full year, when excluding land-related charges, gains or losses on extinguishment of debt, and other non-recurring items.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: Hovnanian EPS misses by $0.79, revenue in-line (June 6)