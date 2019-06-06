HomeStreet gets offer for part of its multfamily mortgage lending

HomeStreet (HMST -0.8% ) confirms that its board received a preliminary non-binding offer from Dwight Capital of $60M for its Fannie Mae DUS business, a subset of HomeStreet's multi-family mortgage lending business.

The company's board, with its outside advisers, will evaluate the preliminary offer and will respond to Dwight Capital "in due course."

HomeStreet found out about Dwight Capital's interest in the business in April when Dwight Capital publicly released a letter saying it wanted to start due diligence before making an offer.

The company has been under pressure from activist investor Blue Lion, which claims that HomeStreet's "piecemeal" efforts to streamline its mortgage banking operations aren't aggressive enough.