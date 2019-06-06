Goldman Sachs turns bullish on United Continental

Goldman Sachs is enticed by the upside potential at United Continental (UAL +0.1% ), lifting shares to a Buy rating from Neutral.

"We believe that the company's more difficult second half 2019 unit revenue comparables, investor concerns around its loan to Avianca, and its relatively larger exposure to China have weighed on shares," writes the GS analyst team. The firm also thinks the more difficult second half comparables are appropriately incorporated into the forecast and consensus forecasts and believes potential downside risks associated with China and Avianca are priced in at UAL's share price levels

On a one-year to three-year time frame, Goldman sees upside for UAL from a new Chase credit card contract.