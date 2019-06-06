Wipro appoints Rishad Premji as Executive Chairman

Wipro (WIT -0.3% ) announced that Rishad Premji, Chief Strategy Officer and Member of the Board, will take over as the Executive Chairman of the company.

Azim Premji will retire as Executive Chairman upon the completion of his current term on July 30, 2019 after having led the company for 53 years.

However, he will continue to serve on the Board as Non-Executive Director and Founder Chairman.

The Board has also announced that CEO and Executive Director Abidali Z. Neemuchwala will be re-designated as CEO and Managing Director.

These changes will be effective July 31, 2019, subject to shareholder approval.