Equity Residential reports 13M-share ATM program

Equity Residential (EQR +0.4% ) and its operating partnership enter a distribution agreement to sell up to 13M common shares from time to time through at-the-market offerings.

The company may also enter into forward sale agreements, under which the forward purchaser will borrow from third parties and sell a number of shares equal to the underlying shares specified in the forward sale agreement.

Equity Residential won't initially receive any proceeds from the sale of borrowed shares by a forward seller. It expects to fully physically settle each particular forward sales agreement on or before the maturity of the forward sale agreement.

The company expects to get proceeds at the time the forward sale agreement is settled equal to the number of shares covered by the agreement multiplied by the relevant forward sale price.