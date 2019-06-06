REV Group down 5% post Q2 earnings miss

REV Group (REVG -5% ) reported Q2 sales of $615M (+1% Y/Y), driven by continued sales growth in both the Commercial and Recreation segments.

Segment sales: Fire & Emergency $247.1M (-1.9% Y/Y); Commercial $170M (+7.6% Y/Y); and Recreation $199.7M (+0.45% Y/Y).

Q2 Gross margin declined by 20 bps to 11.8%; and operating margin declined by 8 bps to 2.6%.

Q2 Adj. EBITDA increased by 6.2% Y/Y to $36.1M; and margin improved by 30 bps to 5.9%.

Net cash used in operating activities YTD was $39.2M, compared to $43.8M a year ago.

Total Backlog was at $1.4B (+9.5% Y/Y), as of April 30, 2019.

During the quarter company repurchased 495,475 for a total cost of $5.3M at an average price per share of $10.77.

FY19 Outlook: Revenue $2.4B to $2.6B; Net income $31M to $51M; Adj. net income $66M to $84M; adj. EBITDA $150M to $170M; net cash provided by operating activities of $110M to $130M; and Capex $25M to $30M.

