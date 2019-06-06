BioCardia announces reverse stock split and plan for listing on a major stock exchange

BioCardia (OTCQB:BCDA) announced that a reverse stock split of its common stock, $0.001 par value, at a ratio of 1-for-9, is effective today, June 6, 2019.

The Company’s common stock will begin trading on a split adjusted basis when the markets open under the new trading symbol (OTCQB:BCDAD) and in 20 business days, will revert back to our existing symbol, “BCDA”.

The number of outstanding common shares will be reduced from ~43.6M shares to ~4.8M shares.

The primary goal of the reverse stock split is to increase the per share market price of the stock to meet the minimum share bid price requirements required to enable the Company to list its common stock on either the NASDAQ or the NYSE.