Nomura still positive on Royal Caribbean after Cuba wildcard

Nomura Instinet lowers its price target on Royal Caribbean (RCL -1% ) to $150 ( 27% upside ) to adjust for the cruise line operator's warning that the loss of Cuba sailings will impact EPS by $0.30.

Analyst Harry Curtis says the stock still has "ample upside" and recommends buying on weakness. "Now that the company has estimated the impact, which is probably conservative, and investors have digested new regulations, the Street can look more clearly to cruises' positive long-term growth prospects," writes Curtis.