Tsakos Energy Navigation +4% after earnings topper

Tsakos Energy Navigation (TNP +3.7% ) tracks higher after topping estimates on both lines of its Q1 report off improved market rate conditions.

The company's fleet averaged $21,054 per day in time charter equivalent earnings, an 18.5% increase from last year's level. During the quarter, 73% of the fleet was employed on secured revenue contracts.

EBITDA arrived up 53% Y/Y at $64.1M.

Shares of TNP are at a two-week high following the earnings release.

