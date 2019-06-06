FleetCor sold $100M-plus in 'phony carbon offsets,' Citron alleges

FleetCor Technologies (FLT -3.5% ) tumbles after Citron Research calls the company "the largest clean energy fraud in U.S. history" and says it has "fraudulently sold well over $100M in phony carbon offsets."

In a new report, Citron says FLT's Clean Advantage program "is an outright 'green fraud' that has brought FleetCor to their Philidor moment and should lead to the immediate resignation of CEO Ronald Clarke."

"In layman's terms, FleetCor has sold enough phony carbon offsets to land their board of directors in jail for the rest of their lives," Citron says.