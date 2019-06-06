30-year mortgage rate falls to near two-year low

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.82% for the week ending June 6, 2019, down 17 basis points from 3.99% in the previous week, according to Freddie Mac's Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

Compares with 4.54% a year ago at this time.

That's likely to mean a pickup in refinancing activity, says Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

"With rates dipping below four percent, there are over $2T of outstanding conforming conventional mortgages eligible to be refinanced – meaning the majority of what was originated in 2018 is now eligible,” he said.

15-year FRM averaged 3.28% vs. 3.46% in the previous week and 4.01% a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable rate mortgage averaged 3.52% vs. 3.60% in prior week and 3.74% a year ago.

BlackRock's iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB +0.4% ).

Several homebuilders gain: D.R. Horton (DHI +1.5% ), Lennar (LEN +1.1% ), NVR (NVR +0.7% ), and William Lyon Homes (WLH +2% ) are among the strongest.

