Walmart leads the retail pack in EV charging

Electrify America and Walmart (WMT +1% ) say more than 120 plus ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations are now operational and open to the public at Walmart stores across the U.S.

The companies are planning to expand the relationship in the coming years with additional Electrify America charging stations located at Walmart stores across the country.

The first 120 Walmart sites with Electrify America chargers are located across 34 U.S. states. Most of the new stations are strategically located at Walmart stores off major highways, with dozens more chargers planned for major metro areas. Electrify America chargers at Walmart stores feature 150 kilowatt and 350kW DC Fast Chargers. Charging time is around 20 miles of range per minute.

Electrify America's continued collaboration with Walmart is expected to make the retailer one of the largest retail hosts of electric vehicle charging stations across the U.S.

Electrify America is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY).

Source: Press Release