HomeStreet gets ISS backing for its slate of directors

HomeStreet (HMST +0.3% ) says proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services recommends shareholders vote for all three of its director nominees.

“On balance, particularly in light of the changes that have been implemented since the last meeting, the dissident has not demonstrated that additional board change is necessary at this time," ISS said in its report.

Activist investor Blue Lion Capital wants to replace two HomeStreet directors with its nominees and proposes that the company separate the roles of chairman and CEO.

HomeStreet's annual meeting is scheduled for June 20, 2019.

Separately, HomeStreet reports the initial closing of the sale of assets and transfer of 30 offices and personnel to Homebridge Financial Services and sees completing the second closing by June 30.

The two companies agreed to the transaction covering 50 offices in April.