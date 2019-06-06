Orange -1.3% as Morgan Stanley cuts to Equal Weight

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) is 1.3% lower after a downgrade to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley.

The firm was disappointed by a capital spending increase on Spanish tower and network sharing costs since 2018 was promised to be a capex peak, and it expects higher spending on French fiber (which it now sees becoming a 15-year, €15B project).

There's also a risk from a 5G auction later this year, which have typically been negative catalysts in Europe, the firm says; and France may be seeking higher proceeds this time around.

Seeking Alpha's Quant rating on the stock is Neutral, while sell-siders average rating is Buy.