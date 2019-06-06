FuelCell slammed after hiring restructuring firm, dismissing CEO Bottone

FuelCell Energy (FCEL -33.3% ) sinks to multi-year lows on disclosing it terminated President and CEO Arthur Bottone after more than eight years at the helm and that it hired Huron Consulting Services to assist restructuring and contingency planning initiatives.

Oppenheimer's Colin Rusch downgrades shares to Market Perform from Outperform with no price target, saying with FCEL entering into a full restructuring via Huron Consulting and the CEO terminated, the company's strategy for moving forward "has become increasingly more difficult to predict."

Rush says he had anticipated FCEL would restructure its debt but it is now unclear how the company will move forward both from a capital structure and management perspective.

Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne also cuts FCEL to Market Perform and lowers his price target to $1 from $2.75 following the hiring of a restructuring firm and dismissal of the CEO.