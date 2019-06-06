FCC unanimous on authorizing automatic robocall blocking

The FCC has voted unanimously to give phone companies authority to automatically identify and block robocalls.

That covers a longtime pet peeve of FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, who calls the automated unsolicited calls "the scourge of civilization."

The unwanted calls have grown into the billions (25B so far this year) as nuisance callers use sophisticated methods to avoid detection and hide their origin.

The FCC's authorization should lead to wider blocking since many consumers haven't opted in to existing call blocking. But phone companies won't be required to take advantage of the approach the FCC is pushing, and overseas callers will still present a technical challenge.

And business groups warn that legitimate calls might get swept up in a dragnet.

Major phone companies affected: Verizon (NYSE:VZ), AT&T (NYSE:T), T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS), Sprint (NYSE:S), U.S. Cellular (NYSE:USM), Shentel (NASDAQ:SHEN), CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR).