As Permian oil production turns lighter, price outlook darkens - Reuters

The U.S. may now be the world's biggest crude producer, but the oil produced in the prolific Permian Basin increasingly is too light in density for domestic refiners or for exports, Reuters reports.

Production from the Permian has changed over the past year, with more super-light oil being extracted and heavy crude supplies shrinking, and U.S. refineries - geared to mostly process heavier and medium crudes that are imported from neighboring producers - are struggling to blend the lighter oil efficiently, according to the report.

The Permian Basin is becoming a three-tiered market as the production of super-light oil grows, with newer grades trading at varying levels of discounts compared with benchmark U.S. light crude futures.

Top Permian producers include CVX, OXY, CXO, PXD, FANG, EOG, APA, XOM, XEC, PE, RDS.A, APC, DVN, NBL

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX