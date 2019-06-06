More on Nordic American Offshore Q1 earnings

Nordic American Offshore (NAO -5.5% ) reports Q1 average dayrates per on-hire day of $8,863, down 1.7% with utilization rate of 73.1% up from 54.5% and effective dayrates increase 32% to $6,481

Average number of active vessels rose slightly to 7.12 from 7.00

Effective June 4, 2019, the changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services and is expected to begin trading on the NYSE under its new name and the ticker symbol "PSV" from June 7, 2019.

Also, appointed Christopher Avella as CFO of the Company effective June 4, 2019 succeeding Bjørn Giæver; most recently Mr. Avella served as Controller in Scorpio Tankers

