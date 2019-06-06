Stock markets mixed as trade weighs against ECB moves

All three major U.S. stock averages take a noon dip, bringing the Nasdaq (-0.1%) into the red.
The S&P 500 (+0.1%) and the Dow (+0.2%) manage to stay in positive territory.
Investors remain wary as optimism over looser monetary policy, reaffirmed by the ECB's Mario Draghi today, is counterbalanced by trade worries.
Energy (+1.0%) and consumer staples (+0.5%) outperform the broader market, as industrials (-0.6%) and real estate (-0.3%) lag.
Treasurys resume their rally, pushing the 10-year yield down almost 3 basis points to 2.095%.
Crude oil falls 0.4% to $51.47 per barrel; gold rises 0.7% to $1,342.80 per ounce.
The Dollar Index weakens 0.5% to 96.88.
The euro rises 0.6% against the dollar after ECB President Draghi said the central bank will act to sustain expansion in the Euro-zone.
