Stock markets mixed as trade weighs against ECB moves

All three major U.S. stock averages take a noon dip, bringing the Nasdaq ( -0.1% ) into the red.

The S&P 500 ( +0.1% ) and the Dow ( +0.2% ) manage to stay in positive territory.

Investors remain wary as optimism over looser monetary policy, reaffirmed by the ECB's Mario Draghi today, is counterbalanced by trade worries.

Energy ( +1.0% ) and consumer staples ( +0.5% ) outperform the broader market, as industrials ( -0.6% ) and real estate ( -0.3% ) lag.

Treasurys resume their rally, pushing the 10-year yield down almost 3 basis points to 2.095%.

Crude oil falls 0.4% to $51.47 per barrel; gold rises 0.7% to $1,342.80 per ounce.

The Dollar Index weakens 0.5% to 96.88.