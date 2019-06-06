JPMorgan positive on Macau sector

JPMorgan analyst DS Kim sees cheap prices in the Macau sector for patient investors.

"We believe current levels offer an attractive opportunity for long-term investors on an 18+ month horizon, by which time macro issues will hopefully have improved and multiples should have normalized," writes Kim.

Kim forecasts a 50%+ re-rating if a mid-cycle multiple of 13X on 2021 estimates is applied (currently 8X).

While Kim sees considerable value across the board, Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, [SCHYF]], LVS) , Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) and Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN) are singled out as new Overweights in JP's Macau sector coverage.