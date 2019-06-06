Google launching Stadia game platform with $9.99 premium sub tier

At a live Google Stadia event, Google (GOOG -0.6% , GOOGL -0.6% ) has revealed details on timing and cost for its console-free videogame platform.

The service will launch in November with 30 titles, prominently including the previously unannounced Baldur's Gate 3 and Destiny 2: Shadowkeep.

Stadia Base will be free and let users buy games one by one rather than subbing. But a premium level -- Stadia Pro -- will be $9.99/month and offer 4K resolution with HDR, 60 frames per second and 5.1 surround sound.

The free offering will have 1080p resolution with 60 fps and stereo.

And a premium bundle comes via the custom limited-edition set Stadia Founder's Edition, which includes a Chromecast Ultra for TV streaming, limited-edition "Night Blue" Stadia controller, and three months of Stadia Pro for the user and a friend. It launches in 14 countries. Those subscribers also get a "full Destiny 2 experience," including Destiny 2: Shadowkeep. It costs $129 and is available for preorder now.

The company says it's working with "hundreds of leading publishers and developers" and revealed several titles upcoming for the service, prominently Baldur's Gate 3 from Larian, but also Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, Gylt, Get Packed, and Tom Clancy's The Division 2.

While Stadia will work with multiple controllers, Google is offering a Stadia controller that has a capture button to grab game footage, and a button with the Google Assistant.

The service will work on high-def TV using Chromecast Ultra, and it will work on laptop, desktop or tablet via Chrome browser windows, and the Pixel 3 via the Stadia app.