Global climate goals could require 'coercion and sanctions,' Equinor says

Oil demand must be cut in half and coal use must be virtually eliminated by 2050 to achieve the goals of the Paris agreement to limit global warming, Equinor (EQNR +1.3% ) says in its energy outlook.

To stay on track with the Paris pact's goal of limiting warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius, EQNR says oil demand must peak in the early 2020s, falling to 52M bbl/day by 2050, and new solar and wind power capacity needs to double by 2030, with a 20x increase in production of batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage.

Delivery of such measures represents an "enormous challenge" that will require global coordination, EQNR says, adding "it's not unthinkable that on a global level it may become necessary with coercion and sanctions to force non-compliant countries and regions to enact measures to reduce emissions."