New PNG leader not likely to seek big changes to gas deals, Oil Search says

Oil Search (OTCPK:OISHF) managing director Peter Botten says he does not expect to make any major new concessions on a gas deal the company and Exxon Mobil (XOM +1.5% ) hope to reach with Papua New Guinea's new leader.

Botten says he believes the P'nyang gas agreement, which has yet to be finalized, will resemble a deal already brokered on the Papua LNG project led by Total.

New PNG Prime Minister Marape has pledged to revise resource sector laws; yesterday, he reiterated his desire to raise the amount of revenue flowing from resource projects such as the PNG LNG project, run by XOM in partnership with OISHF, but said changes would be gradual and unlikely to take effect before 2025.