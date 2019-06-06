Square for Restaurants adds Postmates, DoorDash, Chowly integration

Square (SQ +0.5% ) adds its Square for Restaurants system by integrating delivery and takeout orders into a restaurant's point of sale.

The new set of order management integrations allows orders from Postmates, DoorDash, and POS integration solution for Chowly to appear directly in the restaurant's POS.

Eliminates the use of multiple tablets and the need to manually enter online orders into the point of sale.

Square for Restaurants already offers larger restaurants, bars, and lounges the ability to integrate directly with Caviar.