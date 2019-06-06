World's biggest solar panel maker sees slowdown in China sales

JinkoSolar (JKS -0.1% ) sees China's photovoltaic power additions declining this year and a greater share of its revenue coming from overseas amid uncertainties over new government policies, VP Qian Jing tells Bloomberg.

China may add 30-40 GW of solar power in 2019, down from 44 GW in 2018, despite additions accelerating in H2, Qian says.

JKS expects more than 85% of revenue this year will come from overseas markets, up from 80% a year ago, Qian says.

China is shifting to a more market-driven approach in the solar power sector, but it is not clear how the government will develop non-subsidized projects, and regulators have delayed determining which proposed projects can still receive subsidies.