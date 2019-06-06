Elox Pharma up 34% on positive data on lead CF candidate

Thinly traded micro cap Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX +33.9% ) is up on a 6x surge in volume, albeit on only 179K shares, in reaction to new data on lead candidate ELX-02, in Phase 2 development for cystic fibrosis (CF) and cystinosis. The results were presented at the European Cystic Fibrosis Society Conference in Liverpool.

Studies showed that ELX-02 increased/restored functional CFTR protein in a dose-dependent manner and increased CFTR messenger RNA (mRNA) to healthy control levels.

It also demonstrated a favorable safety profile with high (98%) bioavailability via subcutaneous injection.

ELX-02 is a eukaryotic ribosomal selective glycoside, a compound that modulates the ribosome, a part of the cell that plays a major role in protein production. It is designed to increase the read-through activity in patients with nonsense mutations, enabling the production of enough full-length protein to restore biochemical activity.

CF is caused by the absence or dysfunction of a protein called CFTR that controls the movement of salt and water in an out of cells. The cause of the absence or dysfunction of the protein is genetic mutations in the gene that encodes CFTR.