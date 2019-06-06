AT&T could spin off DirecTV and Dish would fit as buyer - UBS

AT&T (T +1.3%) might spin off its DirecTV unit, UBS says, noting that such a transaction could be a "strong catalyst" for the shares.
DirecTV is the "weakest piece in the AT&T puzzle," the firm writes, adding that it expects 2.8M subscriber losses in 2019.
Who could buy it? Dish Network (DISH +1%) has "substantial synergies" due to the similarities between the services, and it would provide benefits from operational and satellite consolidation, John Hodulik writes. A potential deal could monetize Dish's 700 MHz spectrum holdings, and cash flow from the satellite business could let Dish focus on its wireless strategy.
