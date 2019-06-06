U.S. household net worth makes biggest quarterly gain in 14 years

U.S. households' net worth rose 4.5% in Q1 2019, more than offsetting the 3.6% decline in the last quarter of 2018 and marking the largest quarterly gain since Q4 2004.

The value of directly and indirectly held corporate equities increased $3.2T, representing a 12% rise, and the value of real estate increased $0.4T, or 1.7%.

The data are part of a quarterly report from the Federal Reserve known as the Flow of Funds that tracks aggregate wealth of all U.S. households and nonprofit organizations.

The report doesn't provide detail on wealth distribution among households and isn't adjusted for inflation.

Household debt growth moderated to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 2.3% in Q1 2019 from 2.8% in Q4 2018, while the household saving rate improved to 6.7% of disposable personal income from 6.5% in Q4.