Dynagas LNG Partners down ~19% on mixed Q1 earnings

Thinly traded Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG -19.4% ) reported Q1 net income declined ~60% Y/Y to $1.9M primarily on lower revenues and higher operating expenses.

Voyage revenues was down 7.4% to $31.4M, led by lower revenues earned on Arctic Aurora, Ob River and Lena River,

TCE rate declined to $57,113 from $61,635.

Increase in U.S. Libor rates resulted in higher interest and finance costs with respect to $480M term loan B.

Vessel operating expenses of $6.9M (equivalent to daily rate of $12,817) is 10%.

Adjusted net income was down from $7.2M to $1.7M; adjusted EBITDA was $21.7M down 18.4% from $26.6M.

Generated net cash from operating activities of $9.2M, down 22.7%, with distributable cash Flow of $5.8M down ~49%

