Facebook crypto details to come in June 18 whitepaper - TechCrunch

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is set to unveil more details on its "Libra" cryptocurrency project via a whitepaper on June 18, TechCrunch reports.

WirtschaftsWoche's Sebastian Kirsch also reports that date and says the cryptocurrency would be pegged to a basket of currencies rather than just one, to minimize fluctuations. Facebook has talked with institutions about creating a $1B basket to serve as collateral for a stablecoin.

The company targets a 2020 formal launch, TechCrunch says.

Yesterday, The Information reported that Facebook plans an outside foundation to manage the token.