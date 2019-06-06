More on Rémy Cointreau FY earnings

Rémy Cointreau (OTCPK:REMYF) reported FY sales growth of 7.9% to €1.22B driven by strong global sales of its key premium brands; operating profit rose to €263.6M from €236.8M, with net profit of €157.1M, up from €148.2M.

The company said that its strategy of selling higher-priced spirits to boost profit margins was delivering strong results.

Rémy Martin cognac, which accounts for over 80% of the company’s profit, saw its operating profit rise 18% to €235.6m, driven by strong demand in the Asia Pacific region, notably China, and the US.

Recently, the company announced to acquire the Maison de Cognac JR Brillet and part of its vineyard estate for an undisclosed sum.

Previously: Rémy Cointreau SA reports FY results (Jun. 06 2019)