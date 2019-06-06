Snap +5.2% as Pivotal upgrades to Buy

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) has moved up to its highest point since last July, up 5.2% , following an upgrade to Buy at Pivotal Research.

The firm boosted from a previous Hold rating and raised its price target to $17.25 from $13.25, now implying 27% upside.

That would make it an even half-dozen firms at a Buy-equivalent rating, vs. a few dozen at Hold and another half-dozen at Sell.

And that makes the average sell-side rating a Hold, while Quant ratings match that at Neutral and Seeking Alpha authors are Bearish overall.